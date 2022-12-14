Original idea Alexa Bliss wanted for a darker character before released WWE Superstar returned

Alexa Bliss discussed the initial pitch she had for her sinister character before Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022.

After Alexa Bliss unsuccessfully challenged for the RAW Women's Title at Extreme Rules 2021, Charlotte Flair destroyed Bliss' Lilly doll. As a result, Little Miss Bliss didn't appear on WWE TV for months. However, she returned to 'therapy' segments on the red brand ahead of the Elimination Chamber in February before fully returning in May.

Before Triple H took over WWE creative and brought Bray Wyatt back, Alexa Bliss appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. She mentioned that she pitched to make her WWE return with an even darker character.

"I wanted it to go even darker and even deeper. And then I had Jason [Baker] come out with a sketch and prototype of a different version of Lilly, which would have been super cool. Obviously, with creative, things always change. I'm still holding on though that this new version of Lilly can come out one day. But, we'll see," Bliss said. [0:05 - 0:24]

You can check out the video below:

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Before Triple H took over WWE creative and Bray Wyatt was brought back, Alexa Bliss said she pitched to go even darker w/ her character.



Is that what we’re about to see? Before Triple H took over WWE creative and Bray Wyatt was brought back, Alexa Bliss said she pitched to go even darker w/ her character. Is that what we’re about to see? https://t.co/zfCsrl19l4

Mickie James praised Alexa Bliss's dark character

WWE legend Mickie James recently shared her thoughts on Alexa Bliss' former gimmick, which saw her paired with a sinister doll named Lilly.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, James applauded her former partner, crediting Bliss for choosing to play a dark character rather than one based on her looks.

"It's cool... Especially for females, because I feel like most times, with the exception of, like, I guess back to Scary Sherry, there's been other female characters, but most of the women are based on their looks. So to then downplay her looks and kind of do more of this darker kind of character is really, really different for someone like her," Mickie James said.

The five-time WWE Women's Champion also praised Bliss' acting abilities, saying she did a 'wonderful job' with the gimmick.

For the better part of the last two years, The Goddess of WWE has shown a darker side to her character, first being associated with Bray Wyatt and then gaining dark magical powers. However, her babyface personality only recently returned.

Now that Bray Wyatt has returned to WWE and her recent tease with Wyatt's finisher on Bianca Belair, fans could witness the duo becoming a force to be reckoned with again.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will shortly join Bray Wyatt in his latest venture? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Out of Character and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription. For the rest, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes