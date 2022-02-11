"Good for you" - WWE legend praises Alexa Bliss' dark character; explains why it works (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James recently revealed her thoughts on Alexa Bliss' latest gimmick, which saw her paired up with a demonic-looking doll named Lilly.

Alexa Bliss was last seen inside the squared circle at Extreme Rules last year, where she unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship. The match also marked the end of Bliss' association with the doll as The Queen tore it up after the bout.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, James heaped praise on her former partner, crediting her for choosing to play a dark character instead of one based on her looks.

"It's cool. It's marketable. It's different, you know,'' said James. ''Especially for females, because I feel like most times with the exception of like, I guess back to Scary Sherry, there's been other female characters, but most of the women are based on their looks. So to then downplay her looks and kind of do more of this darker kind of character is really, really different for someone like her.

The five-time WWE Women's Champion also spoke about Bliss' acting ability and stated that she has done a 'wonderful job' with the gimmick.

''I think she's an incredible actor. She's done a wonderful job with it. I think the doll is a nice touch and it's a great marketing thing because now she can sell all these dolls. So, good for you." [9:37 to 10:41]

What's next for Alexa Bliss in WWE?

Alexa Bliss recently returned to WWE programming after almost a year away. The former RAW Women's Champion made her on-screen return last month, appearing in several therapy sessions to help her overcome the loss of her doll, Lilly.

Each of the segments has seen Bliss interacting with a therapist while slowly shedding the supernatural gimmick she has been working since aligning herself with Bray Wyatt in 2020.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Alexa Bliss’ therapy transformation so far Alexa Bliss’ therapy transformation so far 👀 https://t.co/WyfuExu8os

However, it might be a while before fans can see Little Miss Bliss return to in-ring action as according to the latest reports, WWE seems to be prolonging the taped vignettes.

The company also recently filed to trademark "The Goddess," Alexa Bliss' nickname before her character change in 2020.

Alexa Bliss has been one of the top women in the company ever since making her debut on the main roster. The Wicked Witch of WWE was the first woman to hold the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship and her return will give the company a much-needed boost for the WrestleMania season.

