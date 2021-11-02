Photo: Original idea for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's mask with the face capable of being removed

New original concept art for the mask of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has been revealed.

One of the people responsible for the original Fiend mask, Kyle A. Scarborough, tweeted a picture of the first concept.

A two-parter, the idea behind the mask was that the face could be removed to reveal the flesh underneath it. Scarborough said that while this mask was completed, it was never released.

Scarborough added that the double mask mentioned above was probably used initially in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse vignettes.

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE earlier this year

The last couple of years have seen WWE release several top talents, mostly due to budget cuts. However, the most shocking of them all was Bray Wyatt, who got released earlier this year on July 31, 2021. The news came as a massive shock for fans and wrestling personalities.

Over the last three months, Wyatt has kept fans guessing with cryptic social media posts about his future. Recently, his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE came to an end.

There have been countless rumors about his release, and the former Universal Champion said he'll soon share his opinion and comments on the same.

#KultofWindham @ringsidenews_ Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon. @ringsidenews_ Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon. #KultofWindham

There is massive speculation that Bray Wyatt could end up signing with AEW. However, there are also reports claiming that Wyatt is interested in a career in Hollywood.

