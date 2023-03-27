Original plans for four-time champion's debut to WWE's main roster drastically changed, reveals Trish Stratus

Despite working for WWE's developmental brand OVW from 2004 and signing with the Stamford-based Promotion the following year, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix only made her presence known on the main roster in 2007.

She emerged as the new badass woman on the roster, calling herself The Glamazon and winning the Women's Championship at No Mercy that year, defeating Candice Michelle. Phoenix went on to win the top prize in the women's division three more times before her retirement.

However, prior to her move to the main roster in 2007, she was briefly involved in the legendary feud between Trish Stratus and Mickie James in 2006. In a recent interview Trish Stratus gave to SHAK Wrestling, the legend discussed the original plans WWE had for Phoenix's main roster debut.

Beth Phoenix first appeared on the May 8, 2006, edition of Monday Night RAW, immediately siding with Stratus by saving the latter from an assault at the hands of Mickie James. After a few more showings, an ill-timed jaw injury put Phoenix on the bench for a few months before moving back to OVW.

"Yeah, she was going to be the enforcer of the group... It's funny because they wanted her to be like a strong, silent type, which is cool and powerful. When we looked at how she ended up coming back, it was much better."

Stratus continued:

"I think she didn't need to be in our thing and it just worked. It would've been a fun trio for sure, and especially when the storyline turned, it would've been interesting to see how it played out between us. But, yeah, I think everything played out the way it should've when I look back at everything." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Is WrestleMania 39 match a one-off for the WWE legend?

Trish Stratus revealed in the aforementioned interview about her status in WWE following WrestleMania 39.

The iconic Canadian superstar will team up with Becky Lynch and her former rival, Lita, to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in a six-woman tag team match. When asked if the bout would be a one-off, Trish Stratus had this to say:

"I mean for now, it's let's get to WrestleMania and see what's gonna happen and then yeah, it's a big, you know, departure. I'm doing judging for Canada's Got Talent as you know. My businesses and my babies. So, it's only been a couple weeks on the road, I'm like, woo, yeah, okay. It's quite the balance," she said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

