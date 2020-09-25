Original plans for the fourth member of The Hurt Business revealed

The Hurt Business has been expanding its reach every week since its inception. What began as a two-member stint, with MVP being the voice of Bobby Lashley, quickly became a three-member stable after adding Shelton Benjamin. A few weeks ago, The Hurt Business found another member for its faction in Cedric Alexander.

On the night Cedric Alexander joined The Hurt Business, he turned on his teammates, Ricochet and Apollo Crews. Since joining The Hurt Business, Cedric Alexander has shown WWE fans how powerful he could be.

Cedric Alexander on names that could have joined The Hurt Business

Cedric Alexander was a guest on talkSPORT recently. During the interview, Alexander spoke about why he joined The Hurt Business and why the stable wasn't going after the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles.

On the show, Cedric Alexander also spoke the night he was told that he would be joining The Hurt Business and mentioned other names that were in the running to align with The Hurt Business.

Honestly, I never officially knew until the night it happened. It was always the case of ‘it would be cool if’ and it would be nice if this happened and I’d heard maybe it would be Ricochet or Apollo [Crews] – we just never knew. There was never a set plan until it was like ‘hey, you! You’re in the Hurt Business now.’ Ok, sweet [laughs]. Let’s do it. I’ll take that. It was ready I’m ready to cut this [promo]. I’ve been working on promos secretly myself for a few years now, but I’ve just never had the opportunity to speak. It’s been working out great. The last time I was nervous doing a promo was the first night I joined The Hurt Business. After that, everything was kicking. There’s small things I have to work on of course, but there’s never been a point where I’ve been like ‘I don’t know if I can do this!’ At some points, I’ll forget what I’m about to talk about, but then I’m there in the ring and I’m like ‘Oh, OK, I got this.’