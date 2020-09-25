Reason why The Hurt Business isn't challenging for the Tag Team Titles revealed

The Hurt Business has become one of WWE RAW's most dominating stables. It all began when MVP approached Bobby Lashley to form an alliance. Under MVP's tutelage, Lashley challenged for the WWE Championship at Backlash. Even though Lashley was unsuccessful, he showed the WWE Universe how dominating he could be.

In subsequent weeks, MVP and Bobby Lashley scouted and recruited Shelton Benjamin into The Hurt Business. As a part of The Hurt Business, Shelton Benjamin held the 24/7 Championship, and Lashley won the United States Championship.

Benjamin lost his Championship in a week, while Lashley, after winning the United States Championship from Apollo Crews at WWE Payback, is set to defend the Championship against Crews this weekend at Clash Of Champions.

Why isn't The Hurt Business in the Tag Team Titles picture?

Recently, talkSPORT hosted Cedric Alexander in an interview. During the conversation, Alexander spoke about why he joined The Hurt Business, and when he was told that he was going to be a part of the stable.

In the interview, Alexander was asked whether The Hurt Business would look to challenge for the Tag Team Titles in the future. Alexander said that they would do so in the future, but right now, they're focused on keeping Bobby Lashley the United States Champion.

"Of course we will! Right now we’re focused on making sure Bobby Lashley has the United States championship locked down and after Clash of Champions I’m sure we’re going to make our way to some more gold…or platinum? [laughs]."

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Hurt Business interrupted RETRIBUTION's promo but were ambushed by more members of the faction. Later in the night, Cedric Alexander, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business faced T-BAR, Slapjack, and Mace of RETRIBUTION in a Six-man Tag Team Match.

The match ended when the referee disqualified RETRIBUTION. As soon as the bell rang, WWE Superstars rushed to the ring to fend off an attack by RETRIBUTION.

It looks like WWE is building a feud between The Hurt Business and RETRIBUTION. The two teams are rumored to face off in an Elimination Tag Team Match at Survivor Series.