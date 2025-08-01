Original plans for Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash in revealed; could still happen

Seth Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event last month and has been kept off TV since. It seems that his knee injury could keep him away from the ring for several months, but there is no prognosis yet, as Rollins' initial MRI was inconclusive.This has only served to fan the flames for fan speculation that Rollins isn't actually injured and could return at SummerSlam to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Wrestling Observer recently noted that the original plan was for Rollins to cash in his contract following the main event between Gunther and CM Punk at the Biggest Party of the Summer.Of course, the injury could mean that these plans have now changed, but Dave Meltzer recently claimed that it would be quite a swerve if these plans went ahead.“Punk finally winning the title and then Rollins cashing in after making everyone think his knee was blown out is actually a great one.”An interesting story has formed between Gunther and CM Punk since it was revealed that Punk would be facing the Ring General for what could be his first world championship in more than a decade.Not only would Punk dethroning Gunther be a major moment, but a Money in the Bank cash-in straight after could also be a huge shock too.Seth Rollins' injury has been a huge topic of conversation in WWEThe fact that Seth Rollins' recent MRI wasn't able to determine a prognosis has led to a lot of fan speculation surrounding whether or not he is actually injured.The answer to all of these questions will come at SummerSlam, and fans will then see what Paul Heyman's 'Plan B' really is. Was it about Seth Rollins' cash-in in or could another new member be being added to the team?