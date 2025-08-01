  • home icon
Original plans for Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash in revealed; could still happen

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 01, 2025 15:48 GMT
Will it still happen? (image via WWE)

Seth Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event last month and has been kept off TV since. It seems that his knee injury could keep him away from the ring for several months, but there is no prognosis yet, as Rollins' initial MRI was inconclusive.

This has only served to fan the flames for fan speculation that Rollins isn't actually injured and could return at SummerSlam to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Wrestling Observer recently noted that the original plan was for Rollins to cash in his contract following the main event between Gunther and CM Punk at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Of course, the injury could mean that these plans have now changed, but Dave Meltzer recently claimed that it would be quite a swerve if these plans went ahead.

“Punk finally winning the title and then Rollins cashing in after making everyone think his knee was blown out is actually a great one.”

An interesting story has formed between Gunther and CM Punk since it was revealed that Punk would be facing the Ring General for what could be his first world championship in more than a decade.

Not only would Punk dethroning Gunther be a major moment, but a Money in the Bank cash-in straight after could also be a huge shock too.

Seth Rollins' injury has been a huge topic of conversation in WWE

The fact that Seth Rollins' recent MRI wasn't able to determine a prognosis has led to a lot of fan speculation surrounding whether or not he is actually injured.

The answer to all of these questions will come at SummerSlam, and fans will then see what Paul Heyman's 'Plan B' really is. Was it about Seth Rollins' cash-in in or could another new member be being added to the team?

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Brandon Nell
