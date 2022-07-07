"He cried, I cried and that never happened" - WWE legend recalls his favorite moment with Mabel (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Oscar spoke about a heartfelt moment that he and former King of the Ring winner Mabel shared.

The 487-pounder competed in the WWE under the ring names Mabel, Viscera and Big Daddy V. He started his career in the company in 1993 forming a tag team with MO called Men on a Mission. They won the Tag Team title in 1994 for a brief run and Mabel also won the 1995 King of the ring tournament. The superstar passed away on February 18, 2014.

On the latest episode of Sporstkeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he and the heavyweight got on a call just days before Mabel's passing. He mentioned that it was an emotional moment as both men came to tears during the call.

Here's what Oscar had to say:

"My favorite moment was a phone call a few weeks before he died. We had one of the most heartfelt chats over the phone. He cried, I cried and that never happened in the history of us being together. And that's what it really took to really let the outpouring of love from our hearts from each other come out and that was my favorite moment" said Oscar. (From 8:41 - 9:10)

You can watch the full interview here:

Oscar also spoke about the team's early days in WWE

During the interview, the former manager also spoke about how the three members had some squabbes during their early days in WWE. He detailed that the three stars settled their differences over time on the road.

"They were both difficult. They couldn't stand me and I don't think I was too crazy about them. They wanted to eat at truck stops, stay at motels but my life had evolved. We used to fight about that all the time. I wound up going my way, they went their way. It really was a mess and it was a mess for quite a long time. As time went on, the brotherhood set in and I lived those guys." (From 7:41 - 8:15)

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast On this day in 1993:



Men on a Mission debut! On this day in 1993:Men on a Mission debut! https://t.co/Mh6c4ezl5i

Men on a Mission have left a great legacy in the tag team division and were one of the most prominent duos during the mid-90s. It would be amazing to see the tandem being immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far