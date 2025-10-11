"OTC is pis*ed," "Jey heel turn" - Roman Reigns is not happy, leaving WWE fans stunned

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 11, 2025 13:41 GMT
Roman Reigns with The Usos at Crown Jewel. [Image credits: WWE on X/Twitter]
Roman Reigns with The Usos at Crown Jewel. [Image credits: WWE on X/Twitter]
Ad

Fans have been left stunned after Roman Reigns' match at Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief faced The Vision's Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at the event.

The match saw a lot of hard-hitting action and interference from Bron Breakker and then The Usos. While Reigns seemed in control for the most, he ended up losing to Reed.

The turning point came when Jey Uso inadvertently hit a Spear on the OTC. This allowed Aus-Zilla to take advantage who ended up winning after a Tsunami. After the match, Reigns was unhappy and asked The Usos to stay away.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

He told them that he loves them but they shouldn't have interefered. He even said he didn't want to see them till Christmas. This led to fans sharing their reactions online over the drama that unfolded.

"OTC is pis*ed," one fan wrote.
Ad

Several other fans reacted with surprise and tried to guess what would happen next.

"Jey heel turn incoming?" wrote another fan.
Ad

Here are some more reactions from the fans on this new Bloodline drama:

Ad
Ad
Ad

It will be interesting to see how this situation will unfold in the coming weeks on WWE TV.'

Roman Reigns was warned by Naomi after his actions on RAW

This week on RAW, Roman Reigns was in a backstage segment with The Usos. The brothers were in an argument after CM Punk managed to attack Jey as Jimmy was trying to hold him back.

Ad

This led to Reigns telling Jimmy that Jey is more like him than his brother since he won the World Heavyweight Championship. He told Jimmy to stay out of Jey's way if he wants to help him.

These comments didn't go down well with Naomi. The former Women's World Champion took to X/Twitter to send a message to Roman Reigns.

"Those doing Big Jim wrong while I’m gone will be handled when I return," she wrote.

With the events of Crown Jewel now further complicating the relationship between the Bloodline members, fans will be eager to see what's next.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications