"OTC is pis*ed," "Jey heel turn" - Roman Reigns is not happy, leaving WWE fans stunned

Andri Saputra @thisisandriLINK@WWE @WWERomanReigns Why is roman getting soft?Fans have been left stunned after Roman Reigns' match at Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief faced The Vision's Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at the event.The match saw a lot of hard-hitting action and interference from Bron Breakker and then The Usos. While Reigns seemed in control for the most, he ended up losing to Reed.The turning point came when Jey Uso inadvertently hit a Spear on the OTC. This allowed Aus-Zilla to take advantage who ended up winning after a Tsunami. After the match, Reigns was unhappy and asked The Usos to stay away.He told them that he loves them but they shouldn't have interefered. He even said he didn't want to see them till Christmas. This led to fans sharing their reactions online over the drama that unfolded.&quot;OTC is pis*ed,&quot; one fan wrote.Several other fans reacted with surprise and tried to guess what would happen next.&quot;Jey heel turn incoming?&quot; wrote another fan.Blood Saint @SaintOfAshesLINK@WWE @WWERomanReigns jey heel turn incoming?Here are some more reactions from the fans on this new Bloodline drama:Andri Saputra @thisisandriLINK@WWE @WWERomanReigns Why is roman getting soft?rhiannon @mondayschild79LINK@WWE @RomanReignsNet @WWERomanReigns He's rightfully upset, but he didn't yell and he didn't get violent. So he's growing.Creating Heat @CreatingHeatLINK@WWE @WWERomanReigns Shit was wild! 😂😂😂😭😭😭💀💀💀It will be interesting to see how this situation will unfold in the coming weeks on WWE TV.'Roman Reigns was warned by Naomi after his actions on RAWThis week on RAW, Roman Reigns was in a backstage segment with The Usos. The brothers were in an argument after CM Punk managed to attack Jey as Jimmy was trying to hold him back.This led to Reigns telling Jimmy that Jey is more like him than his brother since he won the World Heavyweight Championship. He told Jimmy to stay out of Jey's way if he wants to help him.These comments didn't go down well with Naomi. The former Women's World Champion took to X/Twitter to send a message to Roman Reigns.&quot;Those doing Big Jim wrong while I’m gone will be handled when I return,&quot; she wrote.With the events of Crown Jewel now further complicating the relationship between the Bloodline members, fans will be eager to see what's next.