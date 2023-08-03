"Others won’t respect you" - Popular superstar sends a cryptic message after seemingly taking a shot at WWE

A current WWE Superstar has continued his series of cryptic tweets following this week's Monday Night RAW.

The superstar in question here is Matt Riddle, who was beaten clean by Ludwig Kaiser on the latest episode of the red brand.

Following his latest loss, Riddle took to Twitter to seemingly take a dig at WWE. The former United States Champion has now followed up with another tweet with a message aimed at self-respect.

"Until you respect yourself others won’t respect you and that goes for all aspects of life, know your value!!! #bro #stallion #rudedude #abs #ufc #WWE," wrote Riddle.

Check out Riddle's tweet:

WWE star Matt Riddle recently discussed facing Gunther

Matt Riddle was recently unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Gunther at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Riddle talked about facing The Ring General and claimed how difficult it was to get one up over him.

"I think he has something to prove right now. It's just really hard to get one up. On top of that, he's got his henchmen, Ludwig and Giovanni, and some other things," said Riddle.

Riddle added:

"Now with the title around his waist and beating guys like Sheamus, beating guys like Drew, beating guys like me, his confidence is growing. Like I said, not a fan of the guy. I don't like his haircut, I don't like the way he talks, I don't like the way he looks, I don't like the way he smells. But at the end of the day, the guy is the Intercontinental Champion. He's on his way of breaking Honky Tonk's record. I was hoping to stop that. But I didn't."

Gunther is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre, whom he will face at SummerSlam this weekend. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what plans the company has in store for Riddle going forward.

