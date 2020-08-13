Otis reacts after Mandy Rose tells Bayley to stay away from him

Mandy Rose wasn't in a good mood after she saw WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley hanging out with Otis in a gym and threatening that she would steal him from The Golden Goddess.

Mandy posted a heated response to Bayley's tweet and told her to keep her hands off "her man". Otis, who tried his best in the video to explain to Mandy that there wasn't anything brewing between him and Bayley, quickly took to Twitter and responded to Mandy's tweet.

Otis sided with Mandy and assured her that no one can steal him from her. Check out Otis' tweet below:

Ohhh YEAAA Tell Er My Beautiful Peach



These 30 inch Pipes are for your hands only Baby 😉💪🏻



It’s all about the Forearms https://t.co/VJHW26vzBW — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) August 13, 2020

Mandy Rose and Otis' love story has been the highlight of SmackDown these past few months

Otis always had feelings for Mandy Rose and had been pursuing her for a long time. Earlier this year, Mandy seemed to reciprocate Otis' feelings, but the collective efforts of Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville kept the two apart.

On the Road to WrestleMania 36, the villains' plot was revealed. Mandy went on to side with Otis and ditch her former best friend Sonya Deville for good. Ever since then, Mandy and Otis have been together and it seems like no one will succeed in keeping them apart this time around.