Otis sends a beautiful birthday wish to Mandy Rose

Otis and Mandy Rose have become one of the most talked-about couples in the WWE. The two seem to share an unbreakable bond since WrestleMania 36. Their story began back on Valentine's Day when Mandy Rose agreed to go on a date with Otis. On the day of the date, Dolph Ziggler showed up and swooped Otis' lady away.

It was later revealed by the SmackDown Hacker that Sonya Deville was the reason for the confusion. She had sent out text messages to Otis and Ziggler from Mandy Rose's phone.

When Mandy Rose realised what her best friend had done, she instantly broke all ties with her. This led to a match between Otis and Dolph ZIggler at WrestleMania 36, where Otis was victorious with help from Mandy Rose. Since the PPV, Otis and Rose haven't left each other's side. The WWE Universe has seen them sharing a lot of time together in and out of the ring.

Otis wishes Mandy Rose on her birthday

Today is Mandy Rose's birthday, and many WWE Superstars have wished God's Greatest Creation a happy birthday. Rose's boyfriend, Otis, didn't want to stay behind and took to Twitter to express his gratitude and love for her.

Wanna say a HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 🎉 to a Special Beautiful Lady Inside and Out in my Life @WWE_MandyRose



LIFE IS ALWAYS GOOD 😎😘 with you BABY



The MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ALIVE 🙌🏻



Your like The Shining Bloom of a Beautiful Flower 🌹 nourished by Rain 🌧 and The Sun ☀️ pic.twitter.com/XdpmfZRqVV — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) July 18, 2020

After winning the heart of the girl of his dreams, Otis went on to main event Money In The Bank. At the PPV, Otis beat five other WWE Superstars in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Now, Otis holds the MITB briefcase that he can cash in for a Title shot whenever he seems fit.

On the episode of WWE SmackDown after MITB, Otis teamed up with the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman and defeated the team of John Morrison and The Miz.

After the match, Mandy Rose made her way to the ring and had The Strowman Express distracted while Otis contemplated cashing in the MITB briefcase. While he didn't go ahead with the decision, Otis' days as Universal Champion aren't far away.