"Ouch," "Punk is just destroying Rollins" - Fans react as CM Punk claims Seth Rollins feels he is 'the little brother'

Fans are going bananas over CM Punk, indirectly referring to Seth Rollins as his "little brother" in a new interview.

Jackie Redmond interviewed Punk a few hours ago, and his comments about Seth Rollins are now making the rounds on Wrestling Twitter. Punk stated that he believes Seth always felt like he's his little brother but he's never tried to treat him that way.

The comments are now going viral, and fans can't keep calm over the same. Check out some of the most notable responses to CM Punk's comments about The Visionary below:

What exactly did CM Punk say about Seth Rollins while speaking with Jackie Redmond?

Punk, as always, didn't mince his words while addressing Rollins' hatred towards him. He stated that he could talk about his career without mentioning Rollins, while the latter can't do the same.

Check out The Second City Saint's full comments below:

"Hmmm. Uhh, because I have been everywhere he has been and he hasn't been everywhere I've been. We're probably too similar, that's honestly the biggest thing I can think of. We're very similar. The difference is, I can talk about my career, and not have to mention him. He cannot talk about his career without mentioning me. I understand where he's coming from, I understand. I think he's always felt like he was the little brother. I've never tried to treat him that way, I've always tried to treat him like a peer, but some people you just can't reach. He hates me."

CM Punk is on a quest to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. If he ends up surviving the free-for-all, he will most likely challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight title. For that to happen, though, Rollins first needs to successfully defend his belt against Jinder Mahal next Monday on WWE RAW.

What do you think of Punk's jibe at Rollins? Did he go too far?

