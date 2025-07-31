"OUR BLOOD" - Charlotte Flair sends defiant message tο 3 legacy WWE stars

Charlotte Flair is preparing for her title match at SummerSlam. The Queen will join forces with Alexa Bliss to challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Titles.Meanwhile, Flair took to her social media accounts and posted pictures from her preparation. She was seen training with the current NXT GM, Ava, as well as fellow NXT Superstars Uriah Connors and Lexis King.&quot;It’s in OUR BLOOD,&quot; Charlotte Flair wrote in the caption of the picture she uploaded on her account on X (fka Twitter)Check out the post below:Uriah Connors's father, Fit Finlay, has retired from wrestling. King's father, Brian Pillman, passed away back in 1997. Meanwhile, Ava's father, The Rock, has returned to WWE on a part-time basis, using &quot;The Final Boss&quot; gimmick.WWE legend addresses infamous Charlotte Flair/Tiffany Stratton promo on Road to WrestleManiaThe Queen won the Royal Rumble on February 1st and went on to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. The two superstars engaged in a war of words in the build-up to the match, with Stratton making things personal when she referred to Charlotte Flair's three divorces.Speaking with Ariel Helwani on &quot;The Ariel Helwani Show,&quot; WWE legend and The Queen's father, Ric Flair, was critical of Stratton's promo on SmackDown.&quot;You know what? I’m embarrassed for her… I’m not gonna say anymore because I don’t want it to affect anything, but that was the cheapest s**t I’ve ever heard in my life. Well, whatever it was (whether it was a work or a shoot), it was hurtful. If it was a shoot, that’s even worse, because that’s nothing to joke about,&quot; The Nature Boy said. [H/T Wrestling News]Ric Flair wasn't the only one that was critical of the reigning Women's Champion, as WWE boss Triple H wasn't pleased that Tiffany Stratton went off script.