"Our next Tribal Chief?" - WWE Universe trolls Solo Sikoa for 'lil brother' tweet

A section of the WWE Universe recently trolled Solo Sikoa after the SmackDown star tweeted that he is no longer the "Lil brother" of The Usos.

This past Friday on SmackDown, The Bloodline assaulted The Usos during the show's opening segment. Jimmy was eventually taken to a medical facility and could be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa posted a photo from The Bloodline's brutal attack on Jey and Jimmy, sending a strong message to his brothers. In reaction, the WWE Universe trolled The Enforcer by claiming he would always be the 'little brother.' However, one Twitter user did bring up an interesting point, questioning if Sikoa was set to become the next Tribal Chief amid on-screen tensions in the family.

ilyas @ilyas1856 @WWESoloSikoa You will always be little brother no matter what @WWESoloSikoa You will always be little brother no matter what

Wrestling Awesome @SpotlightL17 @WWESoloSikoa Jey will put you back in your place like a big brother is supposed to do. @WWESoloSikoa Jey will put you back in your place like a big brother is supposed to do.

Solo Sikoa reflected on The Bloodline vs. The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023

Solo Sikoa recently commented on The Bloodline's match against The Usos at the Money in the Bank premium live event in London, England.

Taking to Facebook, The Enforcer sent out a heartfelt message, breaking character in the process. Sikoa wrote:

"Finally had some time to digest everything that happened last Saturday in London at #MITB. This will be a moment I will ALWAYS cherish and remember forever. To be in the ring with three of the very best in this business, and [the] better thing is we did it against each other as family. I learned from all three of them since I started on the main [roster] and have taken every advice they have given me to be in this position."

In the same post, Sikoa detailed how MITB 2023 was his "WrestleMania moment."

"I have traveled the world with them and have main evented EVERY PPV with them, and last Saturday we made history this night and main evented against each other. So many emotions before and after. But I'm very thankful and happy I got to do it with family. This was my WrestleMania moment I will never forget."

Amid the subtle tension between Sikoa and Roman Reigns, Jey Uso has challenged The Tribal Chief to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see if Reigns will accept his cousin's challenge.

What did you make of Solo Sikoa's tweet about The Usos? Sound off in the comments section below.

