Solo Sikoa breaks character; sends an emotional message after facing his brothers at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

While WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa is a man of few words, The Enforcer had a lot to say after facing Jey and Jimmy Uso in the main event of Money in the Bank Premoim Live Event.

The Bloodline Civil War headlined the recently concluded premium live event in London as Roman Reigns teamed up with Solo to face The Usos. The four Anoa'i family members put on an exhilarating match, ending with The Tribal Chief getting pinned after 1294 days.

While The Enforcer is one of the most intimidating stars on the roster who rarely breaks character, the 30-year-old sent an emotional message on Facebook to reflect on the special match that featured his brothers.

"Finally had some time to digest everything that happened last Saturday in London at #MITB .This will be a moment I will ALWAYS cherish and remember forever. To be in the ring with 3 of the very best in this business and better thing is we did it against eachother as family. I learned from all 3 of them since I started on the main and have taken every advice they have given me to be in this position.I have traveled the world with them and have main evented EVERY PPV with them and last Saturday we made history this night and main evented against each other. So many emotions before and after. But I'm very thankful and happy I got to do it with family. This was my WrestleMania moment I will never forget, " said Sikoa.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐊𝐚𝐢 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 🤞🏽 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG You can tell how much main eventing MITB with Roman and his brothers, The Usos, meant to Solo Sikoa.



“This was my WrestleMania moment I will never forget.” You can tell how much main eventing MITB with Roman and his brothers, The Usos, meant to Solo Sikoa. “This was my WrestleMania moment I will never forget.” https://t.co/W3Tp6fFon5

Solo Sikoa took out Jimmy and Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

While The Usos took home the bragging right after coming out on top at Money in the Bank, the internal feud between the Anoa'i family members is far from over.

Jimmy and Jey put Roman Reigns on trial on WWE SmackDown, which ended in big chaos. In the end, Solo Sikoa put Jimmy Uso through a table, after which the latter was stretchered out from the arena.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns making Jey Uso watch whilst Roman destroys Jimmy Uso.



Crazy stuff. Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns making Jey Uso watch whilst Roman destroys Jimmy Uso.Crazy stuff. https://t.co/hdopL76xFQ

Jey Uso got his redemption at the end of the show as he laid out Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa with multiple chair shots. The younger twin also challenged The Tribal Chief for a match, which is likely to take place at WWE SummerSlam.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete SmackDown results and highlights by clicking here.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes