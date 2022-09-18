WWE SmackDown reportedly sees a dip in overnight ratings despite returns from Logan Paul and former NXT superstar

WWE SmackDown reportedly witnessed a slight dip in overnight ratings this week, breaking a seven-week streak of increase in ratings.

This week's episode emanated from the Honda Center Arena in Anaheim, CA. The show planted the seeds for an epic title defense for Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.

Spolier TV reported this week that WWE SmackDown on FOX averaged 2.086 million viewers in overnight ratings. This was based on 2.070 million viewers tuning in for the first hour while 2.102 million viewers were watching in hour two. The average was lower than last week's rating of 2.217 million viewers.

The show managed a rating of 0.45 in the key 18-49 demographic, becoming the number one show for primetime network broadcast programming. These numbers are based on a report from Spoiler TV.

What happened on WWE SmackDown this week?

Logan Paul kicked off SmackDown this week, throwing down a challenge to Roman Reigns. He was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman, accompanied by the rest of The Bloodline, who discouraged him from going up against The Tribal Chief.

Soon, Sami Zayn stepped in and got punched in the face by Logan. The social media star quickly moved out of the ring as The Bloodline rushed to attack him. The action then moved to a singles encounter between Sami Zayn and Ricochet. The Human Highlight reel won the match with a Shooting Star Press as Sami was distracted after an argument with Jey Uso.

The Maximum Male Models were out to display their "Back to School" collection, but Braun Strowman decided to crash the party. The Monster of All Monsters was later ambushed by The Alpha Academy.

In another singles match, Bayley defeated Raquel Rodriguez with some help from Damage CTRL. After the match, the faction assaulted Raquel before Shotzi returned to make the save.

In a backstage segment, Liv Morgan challenged Ronda Rousey to an Extreme Rules match at the next premium live event. Back at ringside, Drew McIntyre stood on the announcers desk and addressed Karrion Kross. Drew stated that Kross was just one Claymore away from being knocked out. In a unique title defense, Solo Sikoa defended the NXT North American Championship against Madcap Moss.

The main event featured The Brawling Brutes, The New Day, Imperium and Hit Row all vying for an opportunity to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Butch and Ridge Holland claimed the win as they pinned Kofi Kingston, who was laid out by an Imperial Bomb by Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

What did you think of WWE SmackDown this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

