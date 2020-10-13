Paige catches the attention of CM Punk after her latest call-out; takes shot at WWE in the process

Much like the on-going social media feud between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Wade Barrett, another similar rivalry potentially in the making is between two former WWE Divas Champions, Paige and AJ Lee.

While AJ Lee has been long-gone from WWE, Paige retired from in-ring competition after suffering a severe injury at a RAW House Show in December 2017.

In response to a clip featuring Paige and AJ Lee's iconic Hell in a Cell singles match in 2014, the former Divas Champion teased the possibility of one more match with AJ.

Paige calls out AJ Lee, gets a response from CM Punk instead

It has been years since both AJ Lee and Paige competed inside the squared circle. With one retiring from the sport and the other forcing to call it a career due to injury issues, it remains unlikely for either to square-off against one another again.

However, that hasn't stopped one of the two former WWE Divas Champions to call-out the other, as Paige put AJ Lee on notice via one of her recent tweets. Calling out AJ Lee on Twitter, Paige wrote that she would gladly share the ring with the former once again and asked her to lace-up.

Would do this again.. lace up those chucks sis #FreaksAndGeeks https://t.co/upmmZyDRVp — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 12, 2020

The tweet didn't catch the attention of AJ, until now, however, it did put CM Punk on notice. The former WWE Champion replied to the tweet with a GIF that simply spelled, "Oh boy."

Paige also decided to respond to the tweet from Punk and took a shot at WWE in doing so. She noted that by the time she and AJ Lee compete one more time, their in-ring time will be cut short and the finish will be an old school diva roll-up pinfall. The former Divas Champion added that AJ will be on a flight back to her husband on the very same night itself.

Here is Paige's response to CM Punk:

It’s fine, by the time we go on our time will be cut, go in, old school diva roll up and she’ll be on a same night flight home to you! https://t.co/Hyfo4dmMW9 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 12, 2020

It is very unlikely that Paige and AJ Lee will run it back anytime soon inside the squared circle. With AJ pursuing other goals outside of WWE, a return isn't happening anytime soon. It'll be interesting to see if Paige ends her retirement to step back into the ring one more time though.