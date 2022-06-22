"I'm so excited" - Paige comments on her upcoming post-WWE appearances

Paige has been confirmed for multiple post-WWE appearances, which will take place after she parts ways with the company next month.

The Anti-Diva will be attending Starrcast V in Nashville, Tennessee, which will take place on July 29-31. She is also scheduled for World Association of Wrestling's Fightmare IV on Saturday, October 15th. It hasn't been revealed what her role will be in the promotion.

When someone on Twitter posted about the events, Paige responded by saying she was excited to see her family and the fans again.

"I know I’m so excited to see the family and also all the fans again!! (Renee Paquette the most though)."

When is Paige leaving WWE?

The Anti-Diva had a lot of success in WWE at a young age as she became a multi-time Divas Champion. While there was still so much left for her to do, her injuries forced her to retire prematurely.

In an announcement, the former Divas Champion stated that July 7th would be her last day in the sports entertainment company. While thanking the promotion and the fans, she seemingly teased a possible in-ring return.

"July 7th will be the last day with WWE... I know after my neck injury took me out of in-ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did, and for that, I’m thankful too. Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I’ve ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me... FYI I’m not saying I’ll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return maybe," Paige wrote.

You can check out the full post below:

Paige's last televised match was on the December 25th episode of RAW, where she teamed up with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to defeat Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks in a six-woman tag team match. It remains to be seen what the future holds for WWE's beloved Anti-Diva.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far