Paige confirmed for a huge post-WWE appearance

Paige is officially confirmed for Starrcast V in Nashville, Tennessee, in July 29-31. This appearance coincides with WWE SummerSlam 2022 weekend.

The former Divas Champion recently took to social media to announce that she won't be signing a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion. Paige confirmed that her previous contract was set to expire on July 7, ending her tenure with the company after almost ten years.

Taking to Twitter, Starrcast's official handle confirmed her appearance. They wrote the following in their announcement tweet:

She’s a wrestler, actress, entrepreneur, former multi-time Champion & is making her first ever post-#WWE appearance .@RealPaigeWWE is coming to #STARRCAST! Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in Nashville!

Check out Starrcast's official announcement on social media below:

#Starrcast @StarrcastEvents



is coming to



Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in Nashville!



Platinum/Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: She’s a wrestler, actress, entrepreneur, former multi-time Champion & is making her first ever post- #WWE appearance. @RealPaigeWWE is coming to #STARRCAST Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in Nashville!Platinum/Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: Starrcast.com She’s a wrestler, actress, entrepreneur, former multi-time Champion & is making her first ever post-#WWE appearance.@RealPaigeWWE is coming to #STARRCAST!Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in Nashville!Platinum/Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: Starrcast.com https://t.co/l3yRtlLiAr

After announcing her impending departure, The former Divas Champion started accepting bookings that would range from personal appearances to autograph signings.

Paige will also appear at the World Association of Wrestling following her WWE departure

The World Association of Wrestling has confirmed that Paige will be returning to her home promotion on October 15. For those unaware, she made her pro wrestling debut in the promotion when she was just 13 as Britani Knight.

However, the former NXT Women's Champion's role in the appearance is yet to be confirmed. Taking to Twitter, WAW tweeted out the following:

"Look who's coming home... [Paige] will be at Fightmare IV, stepping back into a WAW ring for the first time in over a decade! What role will she play in the show? Stay tuned to find out!", tweeted World Association of Wrestling.

Check out the World Associaton of Wrestling's announcement below:

While The Anti-Diva has not ruled out an in-ring return in the future, fans don't know when or if that will happen. It remains to be seen what plans Paige has in store for the future.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far