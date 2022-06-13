Paige now accepting bookings following WWE exit announcement

Paige is getting ready for life after WWE next month.

On Friday, Paige made it official that she would be departing WWE on July 7. She later revealed on her Twitch stream that this was a WWE decision not to renew her deal. She wasn't choosing to walk away from the company.

Regardless of the situation, The Anti-Diva isn't looking to sit around and do nothing once her contract expires. In her Twitter bio, the WWE Superstar added SarayaBusinessInquiry@gmail.com email to start taking bookings when she's free and clear from her contract.

This email will allow Saraya to take on various types of bookings, from personal appearances to autograph signings. This probably doesn't include in-ring action for the time being, as she has yet to be cleared by doctors to do so.

Despite all that, Saraya said on a recent Twitch stream that her neck is feeling healthy. She also added that she feels the healthiest she's felt in her entire wrestling career, which sounds like a good sign.

Is Paige on her way to All Elite Wrestling?

While no one knows for sure what Paige's next move will be, it's clear that fans have already begun to speculate. There is hope that she might be headed to the WWE's main competitor, All Elite Wrestling.

This was further fueled by her brother Zak Zodiac who teased a potential reunion between him and Saraya in AEW.

At this time, there is no way of knowing if Tony Khan has any interest in bringing Saraya into the company. For her name value alone, it seems like a smart move. Even if she were just a mouthpiece at the beginning, a great deal of her fanbase would most likely tune in to see her on television again.

Whatever is next for Saraya, you can bet the eyes of the wrestling world will be watching. She's made it abundantly clear that her wrestling days are not behind her, and we can't wait to see where she ends up next.

