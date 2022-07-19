Paige to create a new Twitter handle after parting ways with WWE

Paige confirmed that she will be creating a new handle for her Twitter account after parting ways with WWE. The Anti-Diva departed from WWE after her contract expired on July 7, 2022 and is currently going by her real name "Saraya" on Twitter.

However, the former Divas Champion's handle/username, @RealPaigeWWE still has her old ringname and "WWE" on it. Fans have been speculating that she could be debuting a new handle soon. Since influential people like her cannot usually change their Twitter handles after creating one, and given that "Paige" is trademarked by WWE.

One fan asked the former WWE Superstar whether the Stamford-based promotion was going to make her give up her old handle.

The former SmackDown General Manager then responded to the fan by saying that a new handle is coming soon.

"Yep. New handle coming soon :)", Paige responded.

Paige was forced to retire from the in-ring competition prematurely in 2018 after a neck injury. Since then, she has been under a WWE contract until her release and made sporadic appearances on WWE TV as an on-screen personality.

However, her fans had been hoping for an in-ring return. The youngest Divas Champion in history shocked the wrestling world on June 10, 2022 after announcing that she would be leaving WWE once her contract expires on July 7.

What was the fan reaction to Paige's tweet?

Along with her fans, the WWE Universe took to social media to react to the news of Paige debuting a new Twitter handle. There were various reactions from the fans ranged from genuine surprises to words of encouragement for the inaugural NXT Women's Champion.

One fan was ecstatic and posted a GIF of Paige and Becky Lynch dancing inside the ring from their independent circuit days:

Another fan suggested that she should move to All Elite Wrestling under her real name:

TarabishiGaming @TarabishiGaming @RealPaigeWWE time to turn the 'paige' and that new chapter is called saraya @RealPaigeWWE time to turn the 'paige' and that new chapter is called saraya https://t.co/jGL9Vh7tD4

A few creative minds had a few suggestions for her new Twitter username/handle:

Paige's last match was on December 25th episode of RAW. It remains to be seen what her next step will be in the wrestling world.

What are your thoughts about Paige creating a new Twitter handle? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

