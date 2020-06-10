Paige criticizes WWE for underutilizing Women's Tag Team Championship

Paige retired from wrestling back in 2018 but is still with WWE.

Paige has played a key role in establishing women's wrestling in WWE.

Paige made her WWE main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 30. She came out to congratulate the then Divas Champion AJ Lee but was slapped by the Champion. The slap led to an instantaneous match between the two, resulting in Paige pinning Lee. That day, Paige became the youngest Divas Champion at the age of 21.

Paige's views on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

On this week's episode of Backstage, Paige was part of the panel. During the discussion, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was brought up. Paige put forth her views in the following manner,

“I just feel like the tag team championship haven’t been utilized to their full potential, considering everyone that’s had them. I feel like they’re not being defended, I don’t think they’ve been used right. They’ve kind of been thrown under the rug. They’re not being taken very seriously. I just feel like at some point they have to be taken seriously because this is such a big moment for the women’s division to have these tag team titles instead of just having one championship."

“Now, we have a tag team division and we could utilize so many of the tag teams we have, even down in NXT or up in Raw and SmackDown or something.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Paige's career in WWE

Before making her main-roster debut and beating AJ Lee in the WWE, Paige was the NXT Women's Champion for 274 days. Paige has won the WWE Divas Championship twice in her career before retiring from wrestling in 2018 due to injury.

Since her retirement, Paige has enjoyed non-wrestling roles in the WWE. The day after she announced her retirement, Paige was named the General manager of SmackDown. She was relieved of the position after a year.

Paige was on a hiatus from WWE for a few weeks before appearing backstage and promising to bring in a new tag team to challenge The IIconics for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Paige went on to introduce and manage the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, called the Kabuki Warriors.