Former champion demands WWE to bring back Nia Jax

Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Paige has publicly demanded WWE bring back Nia Jax following the latter's release from the company yesterday.

Paige took to her Twitter to share a heartwarming behind-the-scenes picture with Jax with the caption, "#BringBackNia."

Nia Jax was one of several superstars released by WWE yesterday. The others included Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Harry Smith, Eva Marie, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, B-Fab, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, Jessi Kamea, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Trey Baxter, and Zayda Ramier.

There was a massive backlash following this abrupt occurrence. The speculation of Vince McMahon possibly trying to sell WWE has started once again.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Some shocking big names were let go by the #WWE and the fans are confused! Some shocking big names were let go by the #WWE and the fans are confused! https://t.co/YvACBBItZL

Nia Jax was on a mental health break before her abrupt WWE release

Addressing her WWE release, Nia Jax issued a heartbreaking statement on her Instagram. She was on a mental health break and even asked for an extension when they gave her a return schedule. However, she didn't receive a response until she knew about the layoff.

As per reports, WWE released Nia Jax because she was not vaccinated. The former RAW Women's Champion added that issues with her vaccination status were never mentioned, and she wasn't given any choice. Nia Jax ended her post with the following statements -

"It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time."

Nia Jax signed with WWE in 2014. After working in NXT, she made her main roster debut in 2016 and quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with. During her seven-year-long career, she won the RAW Women's Championship once and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Shayna Baszler.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Similar to other released stars from the main roster, Nia Jax has a 90-day non-compete clause, after which she can sign with other wrestling promotions.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want WWE to bring back Nia Jax following her release? Yes No 16 votes so far