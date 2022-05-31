"Does not bother me" - Paige fires back at Twitter trolls

Paige recently fired back at a Twitter user for making jokes at her expense, claiming that such barbs do not bother her anymore.

The 29-year old recently posted a tweet in support of Johnny Depp in his on-going court case against ex-wife Amber Heard. After the original tweet was bombarded with negative comments from what she called "Amber bots," she deleted the tweet.

When a Twitter user questioned whether she deleted her tweet because of bots or because people were trolling her past neck injuries, the Anti-Diva fired back:

"The funny thing is, is you lot act holier than thou when someone makes a joke but you’ve all been harassing and making ableist jokes about me for years for no reason haha. So no being called all these names. Does not bother me."

The former Divas Champion retired from in-ring competition in April 2018. This was due to a neck injury she suffered from a kick against Sasha Banks at a house show in December 2017.

The ableist jokes she referenced in her tweet are from trolls who have joked about her injury and subsequent retirement four years ago.

Paige has since reposted her original tweet

After deleting the tweet about the Heard-Depp case due to it getting flooded with replies about her neck, Paige has since reposted the original as a screenshot.

After deleting her tweet, the former SmackDown General Manager went on a diatribe against people who made insensitive comments about her. She also made jokes at their expense as well.

This isn't the first time Paige has had to fire back against insensitive comments made on social media.

Back in March, the former Divas Champion had to defend herself after many fans chose to unfairly criticize her work ethic.

The harsh judgement suggested the English star was lazy due to the likes of Edge and Bryan Danielson returning from career-threatening injuries, while she still had not.

