"Wrestle me" - Current WWE NXT Superstar sends a message to Paige 

Former WWE Superstar Paige (real-life Saraya-Jade Bevis) was recently requested to make a comeback to the ring by a NXT Superstar to wrestle her.

The two-time WWE Divas Champion was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 due to a neck injury. However, fans have wanted to see her make a grand comeback and wrestle again.

Recently, a fan tweeted how everyone misses and wants to see her return but went on to ask the Anti-Diva what she wants.

Replying to the same, she commented:

"I wanna wrestle again."

Now, WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade has sent out a message to Paige, requesting the retired star to wrestle her.

She tweeted:

After a handful of appearances in IMPACT Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling, Cora Jade signed with WWE in January 2021 as part of NXT 2.0, at the mere age of 20.

She became the second wrestler born in the 2000s to have ever competed in WWE, the first being Nicholas, who teamed up with Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 34 to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Paige, on the other hand, is the only woman to have held the Divas Championship and the NXT Women's Championship simultaneously.

Paige was rumored to return and compete at the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 saw several major returns take place in both the men's and women's matches. One of the biggest names rumored to return as a surprise entrant in the women's Rumble match was Paige.

The inaugural NXT Women's Champion even hyped up the rumors, teasing a return through her social media ahead of the show. However, she did not appear at the Royal Rumble, much to the disappointment of the fans.

Following Ronda Rousey winning the match, Paige took to Twitter to congratulate her and also expressed her gratitude towards everyone who wanted to see her back.

"I’ve been a roasting fiend for the past few days. But for real. Feels awesome for so many people to wanna see me back. Trending nearly everyday of January. F****ng wild. Congrats to all the women. Main eventers. As it should be. Welcome back @RondaRousey," she wrote in her tweet.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former NXT Champion and if she ever returns to the ring. Her fans will surely keep their hopes high!

Do you think the Anti-Diva will ever return to a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

