Paige continues to tease inclusion in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match

Could Paige be returning to the ring at the 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble?

Friday night on SmackDown, the WWE Universe was shocked by the company announcing so many surprise entrants into the women's Royal Rumble match. The match will feature the in-ring returns of WWE Hall of Famers, The Bella Twins and a surprising entrant via "The Forbidden Door" in the form of current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

This has wrestling fans speculating that Paige could potentially be making her return to the ring at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and has caused her to trend on Twitter three days in a row. The English star acknowledged this fact and suggested that she'll continue to be trending all the way to the Royal Rumble on January 29.

"3rd day in a row trending? Rumor has it I'll be trending probably 18 more days *crying laughing emoji*," she tweeted.

Paige retired from her in-ring WWE career in 2018

Due to her ongoing issues with her neck, Paige was forced to retire from wrestling with WWE back in April 2018.

But there has been hope as of late that she could return. She wouldn't be the first WWE Superstar to return from severe neck injuries and could follow in the footsteps of Edge.

The Anti-Diva herself even entertained these rumors on her Twitch channel last year by revealing that she's been training in hopes of returning to the ring someday.

If a return at the Royal Rumble doesn't happen, it doesn't mean all hope is lost as Paige's WWE contract is set to expire later this year and would allow her to step into the ring elsewhere if a doctor cleared her to do so.

Will fans see yet another significant return at this year's Royal Rumble? The WWE Universe will find out soon enough.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE keep it going and haters are gonna start liking me. d.🕸 @paigesvega trending twice in the same week. you are that bitch @RealPaigeWWE trending twice in the same week. you are that bitch @RealPaigeWWE https://t.co/YYAJqCHQis Again today huh?keep it going and haters are gonna start liking me. twitter.com/paigesvega/sta… Again today huh? 😏 keep it going and haters are gonna start liking me. twitter.com/paigesvega/sta… https://t.co/0UO73UkNpA

