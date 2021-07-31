Paige gives an inspiring update on her health

Former WWE Superstar Paige has provided a major update on her health, via her official Twitter handle.

Paige was forced to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury that she suffered at a WWE house show in late 2017. She announced her retirement immediately after WrestleMania 34 and hasn't stepped foot in the ring since.

Many fans still believe Paige will get better somewhere down the line and return to the ring for another run. Paige provided a major update on her neck in her latest tweet. The former Divas Champion stated that she can now manage to squat 185 lbs again. Paige hasn't been able to perform workouts in the gym in the past due to neck issues, but things are improving for her if her latest tweet is any indication.

You guys I’m getting stronger. squatting 185lbs again. I know it’s not a ton but it’s a big accomplishment for me who was worried to do any gym stuff because of my neck. But my neck is feeling so awesome. I’m so proud of myself.

This is HUGE. Numbers don’t matter. How you FEEL does. Congrats young lady! — Betty (@TheBethPhoenix) July 30, 2021

Paige was one of the most over wrestlers of her time

Paige and AJ Lee are credited by many for laying the foundation for the Women's Revolution back when it wasn't even mentioned on WWE TV by Stephanie McMahon. Paige is a former NXT Champion and 2-time Divas Champion. She had a long and promising career ahead of her but everything suddenly came to a halt when she suffered a neck injury during a house show in 2017.

Paige was used by WWE as an on-screen authority figure following her retirement. She also managed The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) for a short while on WWE SmackDown. Paige later became a mainstay on WWE Backstage on FS1.

The surprising returns of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in the past have raised fans' hopes that Paige will have her big moment as well. Only time will tell if the WWE Universe gets to see Paige go at it in a squared circle again.

