Paige gives her honest opinion on Goldberg getting a WWE title shot at Royal Rumble

Paige isn't a fan of Goldberg returning and getting a WWE title match at the 2021 Royal Rumble event.

Paige was a guest on the WWE Backstage Royal Rumble special and had a lot to say about Goldberg's return and his current feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Paige didn't like the fact that Goldberg is competing for the WWE title at this stage in his career.

Paige made it clear that several hard-working wrestlers aren't getting opportunities due to Goldberg's return and inclusion in the main event scene.

Honestly, like, I’m a fan of Goldberg, right? I just don’t feel like he should be in this kind of thing. I think Drew has been having this massive buildup over the last year.

I think he’s been doing so freaking well. Then you’ve got people who have been there for a long time who want to have that opportunity and unfortunately they’re not getting it. I just don’t feel like it’s needed and I don’t think he should be the one to, at least, win it.

Goldberg is currently 54 years old and could make history at the Royal Rumble

Goldberg could break a 22-year-old record currently held by Vince McMahon if he manages to topple Drew McIntyre at the 2021 Royal Rumble event and win the WWE title. Vince McMahon is currently the oldest WWE Champion in history, and Goldberg will break the long-standing record if he becomes champion at Royal Rumble.

Here is what Goldberg thinks of fans who criticize him for hogging the spotlight:

My life is not dictated, my daily mood is not dictated by those people. So, in all honesty, they wouldn’t be around if they didn’t have a computer to block them and what they say and how I react. So, in all honesty, I couldn’t really care less about them. I really don’t care. They make no difference to me whatsoever. I’m out there to provide entertainment to the best of my ability and the one thing that you can always get from me is that I’m going to do my damnedest to provide that.

Paige isn't the only one who has criticized Goldberg's return and him getting a WWE title shot. Ever since Goldberg returned at RAW Legends Night, several WWE Superstars have taken shots at him, including King Corbin and Riddle.