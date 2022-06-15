Paige hits back at potential scammers posing as her agent

Former Divas Champion Paige has shut down one or more potential scammers who have been attempting to capitalize on her upcoming departure from WWE.

The Anti-Diva's WWE contract is set to expire on July 8, and she has decided not to re-sign or extend the deal, effectively parting ways with the company.

Almost immediately after she posted a new business email in her Twitter bio, a possible scammer attempted to take advantage of the situation. Ringside News recently reported that someone reached out to them posing as a concerned fan and asked to advertise an unofficial email address to book the British star.

Although there is no confirmation yet that this particular event was indeed related to a scam, the former NXT Women's Champion has now taken to social media to let everyone know that she only has two legitimate business emails:

"So it’s I’ve been told there are people making fake emails pretending to be me to try and scam promoters etc. The only 2 emails that are MINE are: BookSaraya@gmail.com. SarayaBusinessInquiry@gmail.com. That being said. Now I’ve had a few days to chill, let’s goooo!"

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE So it’s I’ve been told there are people making fake emails pretending to be me to try and scam promoters etc. The only 2 emails that are MINE are:



BookSaraya@gmail.com



SarayaBusinessInquiry@gmail.com



That being said. Now I’ve had a few days to chill, let’s goooo! 🥰 So it’s I’ve been told there are people making fake emails pretending to be me to try and scam promoters etc. The only 2 emails that are MINE are: BookSaraya@gmail.com SarayaBusinessInquiry@gmail.comThat being said. Now I’ve had a few days to chill, let’s goooo! 🥰

This is far from the first time that people have attempted to leverage fans or promoters while pretending to be or represent a WWE Superstar. Just earlier this year, Liv Morgan had to send a warning to her fans after a man was tricked into selling his home for a scammer pretending to be her.

What lies ahead for Paige after leaving WWE?

As mentioned above, Paige's contract expires on July 8, 2022. She is already gearing up for life after WWE.

As the 29-year old's contract is expiring, she has no "no compete clause" to worry over. She'll be able to start work and make appearances outside WWE as soon as her deal runs out.

The Anti-Diva hasn't wrestled a match since December 2017; she originally announced her retirement in April 2018 due to a neck injury. Although she has stated her intentions to make an in-ring return in the future, that might not be in the cards at the moment.

Many fans are speculating about her future. She currently has a successful presence on Twitch and is also actively looking for bookings. Many speculate, however, that her future lies with WWE's biggest competition, AEW.

With Paige's legendary status in the industry due to the role she played in the rise of women's wrestling in North America, all eyes will be on her next move. Many fans are hoping that a possible in-ring return will come to fruition.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far