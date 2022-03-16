Paige open to managing a top WWE Superstar; calls herself "female Paul Heyman"

Paige recently called herself the "female Paul Heyman" and seemed open to the idea of managing a top superstar on WWE TV.

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest talkers in the business. His impeccable mic-skills have helped Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and many others get over with the WWE Universe.

Former WWE Superstar Paige recently shared a throwback picture on Twitter. In response, a fan asked if she would like to 'help' Ronda Rousey.

She reacted to the tweet and called herself the "female Paul Heyman." She also seemed quite excited about the prospect of managing "The Baddest Woman On The Planet."

Paige has immense respect for Paul Heyman

The former champion has some experience when it comes to managing WWE Superstars. In 2019, she briefly managed Asuka and Kairi Sane, aka The Kabuki Warriors. After the duo won the Women's Tag Team titles, they turned heel and severed ties with the retired star.

As for Paige calling herself the female Heyman, here's an interesting tidbit from an old interview. It was Heyman who informed her that she would be managing Asuka and Sane:

“So I pitched the idea to Asuka, but then Paul Heyman called me and said that pretty much I was going to be the female version of him, but with these two instead, and I was super-excited about it. Slowly but surely we’re creating a really cool bond between the three of us. I know it looks kind of weird at first, you know, the dynamic of having this pale goth chick and then these beautiful Japanese wrestlers who are very colorful and vibrant like unicorns," said Paige. [H/T Give Me Sport]

She did a great job as The Kabuki Warriors' on-screen manager during her short-lived run with the duo, and the idea of pairing her with Rousey is quite interesting.

