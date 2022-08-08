Paige reacts to a fan asking "Is that her daughter?" on Instagram post

Paige had an amusing reaction to a fan assuming her friend was her daughter in her latest Instagram post.

The former Divas Champion recently parted ways with WWE. She regularly updates her fans about her personal life via her official Instagram handle. In her latest post, the former WWE Superstar shared a bunch of pictures with a close friend of hers.

See the pictures below:

A user commented on the post and wrote the following:

"Is that her daughter or a friend too cute together."

The response got a chuckle from the ex-WWE superstar, who shared a screengrab of the comment on her Instagram story. Here's what she wrote in her response:

"Nah fam like what hahaha?! This one hurt my feelings for real."

Check out the screengrab below:

Paige's response to a fan's hilarious assumption on Instagram

Paige will go down as one of the greatest female stars in WWE history

Saraya Bevis' decade-long run as Paige finally came to an end on July 7, 2022. She actively wrestled for about six years in WWE and made quite an impact during her brief run at the top. She is a former NXT Women's Champion as well as a two-time Divas Champion as well.

Her career was cut short in late 2017 when she suffered an injury at a house show. Bevis announced her retirement from pro-wrestling months later, and hasn't stepped foot in the ring since. WWE honored her with the 17th spot on its list of the 50 Greatest Women Superstars Of All Time.

Here's what Vince McMahon told her after she was let go by WWE:

"If you don't renew the contract then, I don't think there's any non-compete clause. That's not what I was told on the phone. We're having a normal conversation and it's like, 'So, we're not gonna renew your contract.' I texted Vince McMahon, he texted back. Everyone was respectful about it. It's a bummer. They are keeping the door open, both Vince and Johnny [John Laurinaitis] said they'll keep the door open, but that's usually what companies say."

Judging by the fan's comment on Instagram, he seemed genuinely clueless about Bevis' friend and didn't mean any disrespect towards the ex-WWE star. Bevis responded accordingly as well and took the comment in great stride.

What are your thoughts on Paige's response to the fan's comment?

