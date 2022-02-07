Paige reacts as fan shows off zombie tattoo dedicated to her

Paige had a surprisingly positive reaction to a fan getting an unusual tattoo of the former WWE Superstar.

Paige boasts some of the most passionate fans in the wrestling world. The retired star recently stumbled upon an ardent fan who took his fandom to a whole new level.

The fan in question shared a bunch of pictures on Twitter, showing off a tattoo featuring a zombified version of the former Divas Champion. For those unaware, Paige once collaborated with a clothing brand called Blackcraft for a T-shirt with a zombie version of herself slapped on the front.

The fan got the design tattooed on his arm and shared the same on Twitter. Check out her reaction below.

"Oooo that’s so sick! Always so cool to see one of my many different faces (joking courtesy of the internet) tattooed on people. Super surreal! Good s**t."

Here's the original tweet shared by the fan:

Paige is one of the most popular female stars in WWE history

Paige was a big name in WWE back in 2014-17. She won the Divas title by defeating AJ Lee in her main roster debut match. She and Lee are dubbed by many fans as pioneers of the Women's Revolution in WWE.

The Women's Revolution took off during the duo's stint in WWE, eventually resulting in female stars finally headlining a WrestleMania.

The former NXT Women's Champion was forced into retirement in 2018 due to an injury that she suffered in a house show match.

Over the past several years, she has had to deal with severe online trolling, with fans berating her appearance via hateful messages.

“There are still people out there who like to go out of their way to say the meanest stuff to me. Like even on Twitch I opened up my chat to follower only instead of subscriber only. There’s always one that comes in and mentions a video. I would be lying if I said it didn’t hurt my feelings. But I’ve got to a stage in my life where it doesn’t destroy me anymore. I’m like whatever, it is what it is, but there’s going to be less people doing it.” she said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Paige has received an unimaginable amount of hate in the past. Judging by her reaction to the fan's tattoo, she certainly appreciated his efforts after what she has been through over the years.

What do you think of the fan tattoo? Do you think that the fan took it too far with the ink?

