Paige reacts to being left out of names mentioned during RAW by WWE Legend 

Paige had a one-word reaction to Edge not mentioning her name on RAW and Kevin Owens not replying to the former WWE Champion's tweet about her.

The Rated R Superstar currently runs a heelish faction on RAW known as The Judgment Day with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. He has kept the wrestling community guessing by teasing several names such as Ciampa, Corey Graves, and Bayley as potential additions to the group.

He recently posted a few pictures of the stars on Twitter and mentioned most of them on RAW during an in-ring promo.

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens replied to all of Edge's posts with pictures of his cats. However, he left out a tweet that included a photo of The Anti-Diva. The Rated R Superstar didn't mention her on the red brand this past week as well.

A fan on Twitter took notice of all this and pointed it out, which led to a response from Paige.

"Shocker," The Anti-Diva tweeted.

You can check out the tweets below:

Sonya Deville discusses learning about wrestling from Paige

The Pridefighter and the former Divas Champion were part of a short-lived stable known as Absolution alongside Mandy Rose in 2017. Paige later quit the group after the announcement of her retirement.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sonya Deville opened up about learning from The Anti-Diva.

"I've had the honor of learning from a lot of really cool people. Coming up in Absolution with Paige and Mandy, it was so cool being with my best friend, but it was also learning from her, someone who really has put a fingerprint on the women's division, helped make it what it is and just being able to be in the division that I'm in now with so many athletic talents, physical girls. They just inspire me and teach me every day," said Deville.

You can check out the interview below:

Sonya is a regular on Monday Night RAW, while Mandy Rose is the reigning NXT Women's Champion. The former Divas Champion has been retired from in-ring competition for over three years now, and it's not currently known if she'll return.

