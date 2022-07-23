Paige reacts to an old backstage video with Vince McMahon

Paige had a wholesome reaction to an old backstage video with Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon recently took to Twitter to announce his retirement from professional wrestling. The former WWE CEO thanked the WWE Universe in a heartfelt message.

Former WWE Superstar Paige (Saraya Bevis) stated that she appreciates everything that he has done for the business and thanked him. A fan responded with an old video featuring Bevis and McMahon in a backstage area. Bevis reacted to the video shortly after.

Paige had a chat with Vince McMahon after WWE decided against renewing her contract

Paige was once a top female superstar in WWE. She made her main roster debut in 2014 with a Divas title win over AJ Lee. For the next three years, Paige remained a popular figure among wrestling fans. She suffered a career-ending injury at a WWE house show in late 2017, and announced her retirement months later.

Shortly after, she opened up about what happened after WWE decided against renewing her deal. According to Paige, Vince had a chat with her and said that he's keeping the door open for a possible WWE return.

"If you don't renew the contract then, I don't think there's any non-compete clause. That's not what I was told on the phone. We're having a normal conversation and it's like, 'So, we're not gonna renew your contract.' I texted Vince McMahon, he texted back. Everyone was respectful about it. It's a bummer. They are keeping the door open, both Vince and Johnny [John Laurinaitis] said they'll keep the door open, but that's usually what companies say."

The Anti-Diva departed from WWE after her contract expired on July 7, 2022. It remains to be seen what's next for Paige and if she will ever make a comeback.

For McMahon, his illustrious decades-long run at the top has finally come to a close. Even though McMahon is officially retired, his impact on the pro-wrestling business will be felt for years to come

