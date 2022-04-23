Paige reacts to Stone Cold and a current RAW Superstar being called greedy 

Paige took to Twitter to air her displeasure after a fan called WWE Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Edge 'greedy.'

Both Stone Cold Steve Austin and Edge had to quit pro wrestling due to prolonged injuries. Austin made a one-off return at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One. Edge made his return to wrestling at the 2020 Royal Rumble event and is still active to this day.

Former WWE Superstar Paige recently learned that she hasn't appeared on WWE TV for over 750 days. She seemed quite surprised over it as well.

A fan responded to her tweet and wrote that Stone Cold Steve Austin and Edge set a bad example for younger stars by returning to the ring. The fan finished off the tweet by calling the legendary duo "greedy."

The former NXT Superstar responded to the tweet by saying that she feels the fan meant - "inspires young talent."

Paige is hoping to make an in-ring return someday

It has been approximately four long years since the former Divas Champion announced her retirement from pro wrestling. She has held several non-wrestling roles in WWE since then but still has an itch to make a return to the ring.

Last year, she witnessed a backstage promo on WWE SmackDown featuring Edge and Daniel Bryan. It should be noted that Bryan also made a huge return from a career-ending injury in 2018. She responded to the picture of the promo in question and hinted that she would make a return as well, one day.

Stone Cold's WrestleMania 38 return was a major success. This was his first match at the event since his losing effort to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. Austin won the No Holds Barred match after hitting a stunner on Kevin Owens.

As for Edge, he has been doing quite well on WWE TV ever since his return two years ago. The Rated-R Superstar is currently feuding against AJ Styles on WWE RAW.

