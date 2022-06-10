"Stop reminding me" - Paige responds to fans concerned about her WWE absence

Paige is still very much missed by the WWE Universe.

The former WWE Divas Champion hasn't wrestled a match since a WWE Live event in 2017. While she's been on RAW and SmackDown since in a variety of other roles, she hasn't stepped into the ring to wrestle in almost five years.

This morning, when the former NXT Women's Champion was reminded that it'd been a staggering 811 days since she last appeared on WWE programming, she couldn't help but respond by telling everyone that they need to quit reminding her, tweeting out:

"Fam you gotta stop reminding me *smiling face with tear emoji*"

Some fans believe Paige is older than she actually is

While Paige might not be an active wrestler anymore, she's still very active on social media through things like Twitch and Twitter.

A funny exchange between her and the WWE Universe took place this afternoon following the tweet above. Apparently, some fans don't believe that she should be considered a millennial.

This got a big chuckle out of The Anti-Diva, who wants to know why people think she's not a millennial and believe she's actually over the age of 50:

"Okay. I’m gonna need a Gen Z translator. “That’s a big cap” Is this person saying I’m lying about being a millennial and I am indeed over the age of 50? *two crying laughing emojis*"

Another fan chose to play along and asked her to tell them about World War 2 and the disco era, to which she happily obliged by telling a story about how things were back in her day:

"HAHAHAHA! Back in my day we didn't have social media and I had to walk to school in the worst of the snowy season and rain. Kids these days will never understand," joked the Anti-Diva.

While she might not want to be reminded how long she's been away from WWE programming, there's no denying that Paige is dearly missed by millions of fans worldwide. If she is ever able to return to the ring in the future, you can guarantee that it will be a momentous occasion that will be remembered for a long time.

