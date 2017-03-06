WWE News: Paige responds to fan asking if she and AJ Lee keep in touch

Are the Frenemies getting back together?

Paige and AJ worked well together

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Paige revealed via a fan question on Twitter that her and former diva AJ Lee still keep in touch. AJ Lee responded to the tweet as well.

Paige is currently inactive with a neck injury, however, things between her and the company have been rocky over the last few months, to say the least. AJ Lee, on the other hand, has left the WWE altogether.

In case you didn't know...

Paige and AJ Lee are two of the most popular female wrestlers in recent times, with both being present towards the end of the “Divas” era in WWE.

Paige won her first Divas Championship from AJ the night after WrestleMania 30 and following that match they faced off a number of times for the title, before eventually teaming together to face The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31.

The heart of the matter

As seen in the tweet, Paige was more than happy to reveal that she and AJ were still friends whilst also joking around with the fans, as the two love to do over social media.

Paige’s initial tweet and AJ’s follow-up were as follows:

Yessss. We mostly talk about make up, periods and when's the next time we will post underwear selfies... @AJBrooks #freaksandgeeks https://t.co/aNppds4Z7O — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 4, 2017

@RealPaigeWWE Tuesday. We agreed the next time is Tuesday. — AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) March 4, 2017

What's next?

A lot of fans are anticipating the long awaited return of Paige soon, with her next move in the company remaining unknown as of now.

When it comes to AJ, the WWE Universe has been desperate to see her return to the squared circle ever since she left in 2015. However, she seems perfectly happy away from the business, if her Twitter is anything to go by.

Sportskeeda's take

It's great to see that these two still keep in touch as they are far and away two of the most interesting female wrestlers in recent years. It's a shame that both have drifted away from the company as of late, but the important thing is that they both maintain their happiness.

Who knows, maybe WWE will tempt both women back to the company at some point in the future if the offer is right. Never say never!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com