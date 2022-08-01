"I’m so sorry" - Paige reveals in-ring conversation with Sasha Banks following career-ending injury

Paige has shared a heartbreaking conversation with Sasha Banks following the injury that seemingly ended her career.

On December 26, 2017 at Madison Square Garden, Paige wrestled her final WWE match in a six-woman tag where she teamed with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to take on the team of Mickie James, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

Today at Starrcast V, former WWE Superstar Paige took to the stage to speak candidly for the first time since her WWE contract expired earlier this month. During the conversation, the Anti-Diva recalled her conversation with Sasha Banks in the ring following her career-ending injury:

"So he [the referee] threw up the ‘X’ and I look at poor Sasha [Banks] in the corner and she’s like ‘I’m so sorry.’ And I’m like ‘If it wasn’t you, it was going to be somebody else.’ I thought I could come back and do exactly the same things that I could do prior to my first neck injury, and so that’s on me, that’s my fault," Paige said. "I did literally the same move with Bayley the day before, and unfortunately timing was just a little bit off and it happens, it is what it is." [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Sasha Banks and Paige are both currently free agents in the world of professional wrestling

While Paige's WWE contract expired earlier this month, Sasha Banks was reportedly released from hers in June, although neither Banks nor WWE have officially confirmed it.

It was recently announced that Sasha and Naomi would appear at C2E2 in August in Chicago, which is usually an event that WWE keeps its talent away from due to yearly involvement from AEW.

If the stars align, perhaps Banks and Paige will find themselves on the same roster once again in the future. Only time will tell.

