Paige reveals that she is working on new projects

Former NXT Women's Champion Paige was the most recent guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast. The two women, who have been long-time friends and also co-hosted WWE Backstage, delved into a wide range of topics, including a potential in-ring return for the British-born star.

Paige also revealed that she is working on multiple projects, saying to Paquette:

"I'm really excited, I've been in a lot of meetings and all that fun stuff. It just feels good to be able to create something so wonderful with my people and stuff and be able to share it with you. And I can't wait to share it eventually with everybody, but sidenote - I'm also working on a book as well. Which I'm really excited about."

Paige then talked about the process of writing her own book:

"I've been writing down notes and stuff for that, because I'm like, I feel good, writing it all down and stuff like that, you know, just getting everything out on paper. It feels nice... I feel I'm in a wonderful space to do it. It's about time."

Paige also discussed more details about her upcoming book

During her appearance on Oral Sessions, Paige opened up even further about her upcoming book. Paquette asked whether the book was more of a diary, or would be going back to Paige's childhood, to which she responded:

"Back to Norwich, England, back to growing up and everything. I'm even making it a two-book kinda series. I have so many stories. It's crazy. Stories that will shock so many people, you know. What I thought was normal, isn't normal to like, the average family, and just people in general... I've just experienced a lot of things."

Despite retiring from the ring in 2018 at just 25 years old, Paige still holds many records in WWE. She is the inaugural NXT Women's Champion, and the youngest ever Divas Champion. Prior to WWE, she was a success on the independent wrestling scene with her mother Sweet Saraya.

The full episode of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette is available to listen to here.