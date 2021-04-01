"Watch out world!" - Update on Paige's WWE in-ring future

Three years after announcing her retirement, Paige has revealed she wants to wrestle again one day.

In 2018, the two-time WWE Divas Champion was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to a neck injury. Daniel Bryan and Edge have returned to action in recent years after announcing their retirements, prompting speculation Paige could do the same.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Paige said she has been inspired by Bryan and Edge’s success. While she does not expect to return in the near future, the Brit confirmed she wants to make a comeback.

“It [neck] feels good and, honestly, it actually scares me as well to maybe come back to wrestling because I really want to and I would come back tomorrow but I’m always gonna have in the back of my head, like what if something happens and I do get paralyzed? So it does scare me. I know I’m not gonna be fully ready mentally to come back, but watch out world! Because when I am mentally ready to come back, everyone’s in trouble!”

Paige said she does not have any issues with her neck right now. She is set to receive a check-up soon which will give her an indication on how much progress she has made.

Paige's dream WWE opponent

Beth Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer

Paige faced almost every top female WWE Superstar from 2011 to 2017, including The Bella Twins, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks.

If she does return, Paige said she wants to wrestle Beth Phoenix for the first time. Phoenix made her WWE in-ring return after a five-year absence in January 2018, one month after Paige’s final match.

Advertisement

My commentators can beat up your commentators. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/zg9TTxc1GN — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 28, 2021

Phoenix currently commentates on NXT alongside Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett. She last competed in a match in the 2020 WWE Women's Royal Rumble.

Please credit Oral Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.