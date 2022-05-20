Paige's brother reacts to a tease of her possible on-screen return

Zak Zodiac, English professional wrestler and brother of former WWE star Paige, has reacted to the hint of her possible in-ring return.

Zak, who also goes by the name Zak Brevis, on Twitter reacted to Edge tweeting a picture of his sister with a "side-eye" emoji. The Rated-R Superstar tweeted out a picture of the former Divas Champion and one of Tomasso Ciampa with no captions.

However, fans have deduced these as teases of these superstars joining the Judgment Day stable. The group currently comprises of Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

Zodiac took part in the same tryout that his sister attended and passed. He was never actually signed by WWE. However, he wrestled a match November 11 2011 episode on SmackDown where he teamed up with two other "local competitors" to lose a 3-on-1 handicap match to the Big Show.

Zak is currently wrestling on the British independent circuit. One of the promotions he regularly appears in is the World Association of Wrestling, which was founded by his father, Ricky Knight, and his step-mother, Sweet Saraya.

Paige too teased her on-screen return on Twitter

Paige had recently replied to a tweet hinting at an on-screen, or possibly an in-ring return.

She replied "Imagine a return though" in a tweet which stated that four of her pictures were amongst the top-50 most liked posts for WWE on Instagram.

The first ever NXT Women's Champion has not been on WWE TV for over two years. She was last seen on television regularly in late 2019, managing the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). She was also the SmackDown General Manager in 2018-19.

Paige announced her retirement from in-ring action on the April 9 2018 edition of Monday Night RAW. It was due to a neck injury she suffered at a house show in late 2017 from a kick by Sasha Banks. Her return now seems possible as she has stated in interviews that her neck is not hurting anymore. Stars like Daniel Bryan and Edge also returned after retiring due to similar neck injuries.

What are your thoughts on this story? Sign off in the comments section below!

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Paige join Judgement Day? Yes No 9 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell