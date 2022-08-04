Paige says that major SummerSlam moment gave her "chills"

Paige seems happy with the direction that is being taken in WWE with Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon as the public face of the company and Triple H as the creative head of the main roster. She was full of praise for one specific moment.

The moment in question is the one that happened after the opening match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. The EST Of WWE retained her title against Big Time Becks and Lynch surprisingly turned babyface. Following this, Bayley made her surprising return alongside Dakota Kai and former NXT Women's Champion Iyo Sky.

Paige expressed her happiness for Dakota Kai. While speaking at Starrcast V, she stated that she is happy for Bayley and Iyo Sky, but she got chills watching Dakota Kai make her debut.

"I was happy for 'Kota [Dakota Kai]. I was like 'there she is'. Just to see her return is such a big deal and I'm so happy for her. Of course, I'm happy for Bayley and Iyo [Sky], but I just had this thing for 'Kota. I got chills - it was so cool to see." [3:28-3:51]

You can watch the full video below:

Will Paige ever be able to make a miraculous return?

Paige has always expressed her interest in returning to the ring. In the same interview, she revealed that she has become a bit of a health freak and is being careful in the entire process of returning to the ring.

Michael Patrick @GoldeneyeJedi



It’s not a question of IF...only WHEN.

You are a future

PERIOD. END OF STORY.

On Mt. Rushmore of Female Wrestlers.

My All Time Favorite.



#ThisWillAlwaysBeYOURHouse Dear @RealPaigeWWE It’s not a question of IF...only WHEN.You are a future @WWE Hall of FamerPERIOD. END OF STORY.On Mt. Rushmore of Female Wrestlers.My All Time Favorite. Dear @RealPaigeWWE It’s not a question of IF...only WHEN.You are a future @WWE Hall of FamerPERIOD. END OF STORY.On Mt. Rushmore of Female Wrestlers.My All Time Favorite.🐐 #ThisWillAlwaysBeYOURHouse https://t.co/Ka3BmyGpkj

Paige departed from WWE after her contract expired on July 7, 2022. While she hasn't outright said she will return, it seems that there is a more positive tone than there was a few years ago. There is no doubt that Edge's comeback after being 9 years away and Daniel Bryan's comeback after being two years away inspired her to believe that she could return as well.

Would you like to see the former Divas Champion make her return to WWE or jump ship to AEW? Let us know below in the comments section below.

