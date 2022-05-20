Paige seemingly reacts to Edge sharing her photo on Twitter

Paige made a big tease about a potential in-ring return following Edge's recent tweet.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently tweeted a picture of the former Divas Champion via his official handle. The tweet blew up soon after and left fans speculating.

Edge's tweet was retweeted by Paige as well, a few hours ago. She made a major tease about a possible return, via her Twitter account. Check out her tweet below:

Paige's tweet was met with a massive positive response from fans

Paige retired from professional wrestling in 2018 due to an injury. Over the years, she has witnessed the returns of several top wrestling names like Edge and Daniel Bryan. She has made various return teases in the past. Her latest tease, though, was met with a huge response due to the fact that she tweeted it shortly after Edge's tweet. Check out some of the responses to her tweet:

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @RealPaigeWWE would be cool if u did join @EdgeRatedR Judgement Day despite everyone not being on board with this, then again it's not up to them. @RealPaigeWWE would be cool if u did join @EdgeRatedR Judgement Day despite everyone not being on board with this, then again it's not up to them.

Blazer @731blazer @RealPaigeWWE Don't play with my heart like that lol @RealPaigeWWE Don't play with my heart like that lol https://t.co/5RYPqeiDcB

Earlier this year, she took to Twitter to fire back at her critics who bashed her for not returning to the ring. She had the following to say to them:

"It’s wild that some people are like “well Edge and Bryan came back you are just lazy” I’m inspired by them. I’m not lazy. My neck needs to recover. We are all built different. Sorry fam."

Edge made his miraculous return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2020 after nine long years of absence. Edge's injuries forced him to retire from WWE in 2011. He defeated Alberto Del Rio to retain his World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania 27 and announced his retirement shortly after. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Edge is currently one of the biggest heels in WWE and leads his own faction called The Judgment Day with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

What do you think? Do you believe that there's at least a slight chance that Paige will make her return to WWE and align with Edge?

