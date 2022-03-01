Paige sends furious five-word response after being left out of WWE 2K22

Paige hasn't been in the ring for over four years now. It's hard to believe that we're closing in on four years since she officially announced her retirement post-WrestleMania 34. However, she is still under a WWE contract. The former Divas Champion wasn't happy with being left out of the 2K22 roster.

Every year, 2K releases a WWE game featuring different cover stars. This year's edition made the headlines after it was announced that lucha legend Rey Mysterio will be the cover star of the game. The 2K22 roster features 149 wrestlers, out of which 59 are inactive (legends or no longer signed to WWE).

Paige has been in every edition since her main roster debut, and it will be the first time in eight years that she hasn't been a playable character in the game. She put out a furious response to the official WWE Games Twitter handle, asking where she is:

It's an understandable sentiment, but one has to wonder whether it has anything to do with the fact that her contract expires by June of 2022. She stated that if she is to re-sign, she will look to have Twitch streaming as a part of her deal.

Paige wasn't the only one who was left out of the 2K22 roster

The retired star wasn't the only one who was left out. Current superstars who are active on the roster were left out as well, and she asked about the status of superstars like Zelina Vega, Doudrop, and the Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie Bella.

Admittedly, it is surprising as to how quite a few current superstars have been left out of the roster on 2K22. If Paige doesn't re-sign with WWE by this year, then the previous edition will have been her last. She was a part of WWE 2K15 up until 2K20.

Will 2K release a second part of the roster? Is Paige right in being upset at her omission? Voice your thoughts in the comments section below.

