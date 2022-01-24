Paige is among the most beloved Superstars to ever step foot into WWE, entertaining her fans as a competitor as well as a General Manager.

However, it has been very long since she appeared on television, which has raised a pertinent question among fans. Is Paige still under contract with WWE?

The answer is yes. She is still with the company, but not as a wrestler. WWE has kept her contracted even after years of her official retirement as her name still carries significant value.

She revealed in a recent Twitch stream that her current contract is valid up to June 2022. If she is to stick around for a longer period, her contract may undergo significant modifications. She has openly described her interest in signing a contract that allows her to stream on Twitch.

“My contract is up in June of next year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract," said Paige.

Is Paige teasing a future in-ring return to WWE?

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE I tell ya what though, it does feel fucking awesome to see so many people even after 4 years, miss me wrestling. I tell ya what though, it does feel fucking awesome to see so many people even after 4 years, miss me wrestling. ❤️ https://t.co/IDtlbPlsfn

In 2018, The Anti-Diva officially announced her retirement due to injuries. But WWE fans have learned to never say never. Stars like Edge and Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) have previously come out of retirement to continue doing what they love.

Paige had previously posted a tweet hinting at her recovery from injuries. It stated:

"I'm not done yet."

Fans have been anticipating her return ever since.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE 🏼 I’m not done yet. I’m not done yet. 💪🏼

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled to take place on January 29. It is the ideal place for any Superstar to make a comeback. As the premium live event nears, rumors of the former Divas Champion's return increase.

If fans are lucky, they might see their favorite sports entertainer return as an in-ring competitor in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

