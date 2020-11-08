Paige sends a heartfelt message to Charlotte Flair

The build to this year's WWE Survivor Series is in full swing and WWE is promoting the show by sharing clips of some great matches from the previous editions of the PPV on Twitter. Recently, WWE shared a clip from the clash between Charlotte Flair and Paige for the Divas Championship at Survivor Series 2015.

Charlotte Flair walked into Survivor Series 2015 as the reigning Divas Champion. Paige earned a title shot against her by defeating Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Brie Bella in a Fatal 4-Way match on an episode of RAW before the PPV. It was Charlotte Flair who forced Paige to tap-out to the Figure-8 lock and retained her title.

Reacting to the post, Paige sent the following Tweet calling Charlotte Flair "one of the best" in the business.

Damn 5 years.. @MsCharlotteWWE was always a pleasure to wrestle ❤️ she is one of the best to lace up a pair of boots https://t.co/xerKvJaVAB — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) November 6, 2020

Paige and Charlotte Flair in WWE recently

Paige is no longer an in-ring competitor and has hardly made a couple of on-screen appearances for WWE this year. Paige has recently been in the news after she slammed WWE's new policy of banning its Superstars from using third-party platforms like Twitch.

Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus from WWE for a few months now due to a cosmetic surgery. Before that, she had a pretty successful year. Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match and then challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Charlotte defeated Ripley at the PPV to win the NXT Women's title for the second time in her career. She held the title for over two months before dropping it to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Recently, at WWE Draft 2020, she was drafted to Monday Night RAW. It is to be seen when we will see The Queen back inside the ring.