Paige sends a special message to Asuka

WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka turned 39 today, on September 26th, 2020. On the occasion of her birthday, Asuka's former manager, during her time with Kairi Sane as the Kabuki Warriors, Paige sent her an interesting tweet.

The former two-time WWE Divas Champion Paige posted a picture of herself after Asuka's green mist attack last year. Paige added that she can't wait to get Asuka back one day, before concluding by wishing her a great day.

"Happy birthday to @WWEAsuka thanks for the green mist last year. Can’t wait to get you back one day... have the best day ever you wonderful human"

Happy birthday to @WWEAsuka thanks for the green mist last year. Can’t wait to get you back one day 😏... have the best day ever you wonderful human ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nmX5A0lwTW — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 26, 2020

Asuka's recent WWE run

Asuka has had a relatively successful year so far. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. The next night on Monday Night RAW, she was crowned the WWE RAW Women's Champion as Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy. Asuka briefly lost her title to Sasha Banks, but won it back soon after.

At Clash of Champions this Sunday, the Empress of Tomorrow will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Zelina Vega. While fans aren't expecting Vega to triumph, the match will surely be entertaining.

Is @Zelina_VegaWWE ready for @WWEAsuka?



They battle for the RAW Women's Championship, this Sunday, on the #WWEClash Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/dczROpZaxj — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 25, 2020

