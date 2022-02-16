"BREAK MY NECK"- Paige sends unexpected compliment to current champion 

Paige sent quite an unusual compliment to Zelina Vega after swooning over the latter's latest post on Instagram.

Zelina Vega has amassed quite a large fan following on Instagram over the years. Every post of hers garners tons of responses from fans, with most of them complimenting her looks.

It looks like Vega's fandom extends beyond the WWE Universe, judging by a comment from a former champion on her Instagram.

The former general manager of SmackDown noticed Zelina Vega's latest post and couldn't help but compliment her in the comment section. The retired star went a tad bit overboard with her compliment, though. Check it out for yourself:

"BREAK MY NECK," she wrote

Vega seemed pleased with the 'compliment' and pinned the comment to the top. She also replied to her comment with a wholesome message.

"@realpaigewwe sis 😂 ilysm," Vega replied.

Check out what the former NXT Women's Champion wrote on Zelina Vega's post

Zelina Vega and Paige are well-acquainted with each other

WWE released Zelina Vega in late 2020 amid controversies surrounding the prohibition of talents running their third-party accounts. WWE was heavily criticized at the time for overly controlling its employees.

Eight months later, Vega made her surprise WWE return. Around the same time, she deleted a controversial tweet about supporting unionization. She is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Carmella.

It should be noted that Paige has also actively criticized WWE for its practice of forcing superstars to remove their third-party accounts.

"I have to make a very important decision. I’m f***ing tired man. I broke my f***ing neck twice, for this company. I broke my f***ing neck twice for this company. I’m a f***ing injured wrestler, I cannot wrestle anymore. I get used for media stuff sometimes but at the end of the day, I’m in my f***ing house. I’m going f***ing crazy, dude. I need something to keep me f***ing sane man. Twitch was my escape from that," Paige said in a Twitch rant.

It goes without saying that Zelina Vega is quite close to Paige. Earlier this year, she shared a heartfelt tweet, extending her support to the former WWE Superstar.

Are you a fan of Zelina Vega as well? What do you think of her current WWE run after winning the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament? Let us know in the comments below.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Angana Roy