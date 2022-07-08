Paige shares a four-word reaction to WWE's farewell message

Paige has reacted to WWE's heartfelt farewell message to her on its official Instagram handle.

Paige parted ways with WWE on July 7, 2022. The retired star received tons of messages from the WWE Universe and fellow wrestling personalities upon her exit from the company.

Following Paige's departure, WWE took to its official Instagram account and shared a bunch of photos remembering her illustrious career as an in-ring performer. WWE also wrote a wholesome farewell message for the former Women's Champion in the caption. Paige responded to the post with a four-word comment:

"❤️ Thanks for the journey," she wrote.

Paige had a short albeit iconic run in WWE

Paige made her main roster debut in 2014 on the RAW after WrestleMania XXX, in which she defeated AJ Lee and became the youngest Divas Champion. She is the only female star in WWE history to hold both the Divas title and the NXT Women's title at the same time.

Paige's main roster stint ended in late 2017 when she suffered an injury during a house show match. The Anti-Diva announced her retirement from professional wrestling in a heartfelt promo on RAW, immediately after WrestleMania 34. She later opened up on the moment she suffered her career-ending injury and made it clear that Sasha Banks received unwarranted backlash for the same.

“Nothing was ever Sasha’s fault. She got so much backlash and even in the ring, when we were in there, people are chanting ‘Sasha sucks’ and it really upset me to hear that because it wasn’t her fault. The thing is with me, right, that move where she kicks me in the back, I had taken that so many times previously that I was so stubborn and I thought ‘I can still do these kind of things’ and I thought my neck was just as strong as it was before, but, unfortunately, it’s not," she said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE #Saraya I wasn’t gonna be on social media today but popping on to say thank you all. Truly had a wonderful journey with @WWE and I’m excited to see my journey continue outside. Helluva run. Thanks for all the messages. I feel truly loved I wasn’t gonna be on social media today but popping on to say thank you all. Truly had a wonderful journey with @WWE and I’m excited to see my journey continue outside. Helluva run. Thanks for all the messages. I feel truly loved ❤️ #Saraya

Paige will go down as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time in history. Despite her short stint with the company due to an injury, she is a guaranteed first-ballot future WWE Hall of Famer.

